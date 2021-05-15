Department of Applied Business Studies honors 6 graduating FHSU seniors

FHSU Media Relations

The Department of Applied Business Studies, a division of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University, has awarded six graduating seniors as outstanding program students.

The department houses three different programs: Business Education, Marketing, and Tourism & Hospitality Management. The Outstanding Student Award recognizes a graduating senior who has demonstrated exceptional performance in academics, leadership, and overall excellence in his or her respective program at FHSU.

The recognized students are role models who positively characterize the core values of the awarding program. The awards are given annually to one on-campus student and one virtual student. Each award recipient receives a plaque to celebrate this outstanding honor.

Following are the award winners in each of the three programs.

Business Education

Brayden Smith – Great Bend

Ashlee Tomsche – Arkansas City

The business education program offers concentration areas in corporate communication, talent development, and teacher licensure.

Marketing

Jessica Heflin – Canton, GA

Taylor Zimmerman – Topeka

The marketing program offers courses including, but not limited to, business sales and development, digital marketing, social media marketing, consumer behavior, and international marketing.

Tourism and Hospitality Management

Israel Luna-Gonzalez – Hays

Carlotta Bava Gnerro – Turin, Italy

The tourism and hospitality management program offers courses including, but not limited to, hotel management, event planning, casino management, food and beverage, health and wellness, and sustainable tourism.