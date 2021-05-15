FHSU and Barton Community College partner to make transfer process easier

FHSU Media Relations

Fort Hays State University and Barton Community College announced today that new curriculum guides are now in place to make the path to a four-year degree easier for transfer students.

“The development of curriculum guides allows students and their academic advisor to fully visualize the academic pathway to both an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree,” said Erica Fisher, director of FHSU’s Transfer & Military Center. “The goal is to decrease unneeded courses while also ensuring they are taking the correct prerequisite courses needed to be successful at FHSU.”

FHSU and Barton Community College, located in Great Bend, developed the new undergraduate curriculum guides for bachelor degrees in biology, business education, chemistry, English, environmental geology, fine arts, geology, geography, history, organizational leadership, mathematics, music, philosophy, physics, political science, sociology, tourism & hospitality management, agricultural business, business administration, computer science, education, health and human performance, nursing (R.N. to B.S.N.), psychology, social work, and technology leadership.

“Through partnership, institutions of higher education coordinate programs of study resulting in a roadmap that supports a student’s completion of their associate degree and successful transfer to complete their bachelor’s degree. Partnering with Fort Hays State University is a good choice for the right reasons – student learning!” said Elaine Simmons, Vice-President of Instruction Services at Barton Community College.

Fort Hays State created the Transfer & Military Center in the summer of 2020 to deliver enhanced and more personalized services to support two growing non-traditional college student populations. The center’s extensive and ongoing work in the area of curriculum guide development focuses on making the transition to FHSU more seamless.

“Our lives continue to get busier and busier. A primary goal of the Transfer & Military Center is to remove confusion by creating these seamless pathways so students know exactly what they need to achieve their educational goals,” said Dr. Dennis King, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management.

Fort Hays State University has articulation agreements with many regionally-accredited institutions of higher education and Kansas two-year colleges. To find out more, contact the FHSU Transfer & Military Center at 785-628-5964 or transfer@fhsu.edu.