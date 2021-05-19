HaysMed awards inaugural Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award

HaysMed

Susan Amrein, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, (APRN) was awarded the first annual Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year Award at HaysMed. This award recognizes an advanced provider that supports the vision, mission, and goals of HaysMed, serves as a role model and successful mentor, improves collaboration, and encourages productive relationships with different levels of hospital Associates. Other criteria include showing leadership in quality improvement, participates in hospital and community affairs and influences positive cultural change regarding the growth and recognitions of the APP role at the hospital.

Amrein is an Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner at Family Medicine. She has been with HaysMed for 35 years. Co-workers remarked on her work ethic and knowledge, rarely missing a day at work, and treating all patients with dignity and respect and often altering her schedule to accommodate patient’s needs. She is noted as being one of the most stable entities to the medical care in the Hays Community adapting to the many changes in healthcare while continually providing excellent medical care.

In addition to the HaysMed recognition Amrein was also given a letter of commendation for her years of service as an APRN and as a mentor and instructor in the Department of Nursing at Fort Hays State University. Dr. Richard Rajewski, a former physician at Family Medicine, presented her with the letter