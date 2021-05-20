Vaccine available for individuals 12 and up in Ellis County

Ellis County Health Department

Ellis County Health Department has reviewed and received final approval to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all individuals over the age of 12.

Individuals under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Following state guidance individuals under 18 will need to provide one form of identification at the time of administration.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

• Driver’s License

• Birth Certificate issued by a state or local government.

• Current U.S. Passport • Permanent resident card

• Certificate of Naturalization or Citizenship

• Life insurance policy with birthdate

• Individuals that wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must complete the online registration located at www.ellisco.net.

Click on the Vaccine Registration Form on the main page.

If you do not have access to internet, please call 785-628-9440 to have the form completed for you.

• You will be able to self-schedule a time that is convenient for you.

• Upon successful completion of online scheduling, you will receive a confirmation email. You will also receive a reminder 24 hours prior to your appointment time. You can utilize this message to cancel or reschedule your appointment, if necessary. You do not need to call our office to cancel or change appointment.

• You will need to arrive at the Ellis County Health Department at the time of your appointment.

• Second doses will be scheduled at the time of your first vaccination.

• All vaccines will be given at the Ellis County Health Department at 2507 Canterbury Dr. Hays, KS 67601 Register for your opportunity to receive COVID-19 Vaccine at www.ellisco.net.

We appreciate the support and patience of the community. We are making every effort to provide as many vaccinations as quickly as possible and will continue to provide updates as they become available.