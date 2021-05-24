Daughters of Isabella Choose 2021 Daughter of the year

Hays Daily News

During the May meeting of the Daughters of Isabella Circle #254, Ms.

Beatina (Tina) Nowak was chosen as the 2021 Daughter of the Year.

Nowak will be honored at our June 8 Mother/Daughter/Honors Activity and meeting.

Nowak has been an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish for

many years. Her involvement includes helping to clean the church,

assist with coffee and donuts after mass, helping with funeral dinners,

and currently is a Eucharistic Minister.

As a member of Circle #254 of the Daughters of Isabella for the past 34

years, she has served as Banner Bearer, served on various committees,

serves as honorary pall bearers at funerals of deceased members, and

participates in the rosaries at the mortuaries.

Nowak volunteers at the ARC, attends bible studies, and is a Senior

Companion. A few of the things Nowak enjoys doing in her spare time is

going to volleyball, football, basketball, soccer, baseball, and fast

pitch activities that her grandchildren are involved with, as well as

other school activities. She belongs to a card club and participates in

adoration in the chapel two times each week.

Tina was married to Ted Nowak until he passed away after 40 years of

marriage. They have three children, Kristi, John, and Lisa. They had

seven grandchildren, two of these grandchildren passed away shortly

after birth.

During the Mother/Daughter/Honors Activity on June 8, in addition to

honoring Tina, we will be honoring six 25-year members and two 50-year

members. These members will be awarded pins showing their years of

membership. The 25-year members to be honored are: Janice Arnold,

Mildred Klaus, Ruth Lang, Jean Rozell, DeAnn Schmidt and Patricia

Wolf. The 50-year members to be honored are Dianna Leiker and Mary Staab.