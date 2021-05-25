Norton's Vance receives We Kan! award

Kansas Sampler Foundation

Tara Vance, Executive Director of the Norton County Community Foundation, was presented with a We Kan! award May 20 in a surprise presentation in the Heaton Building during a recent event with regional and statewide resource partners.

The presentation was made by Marci Penner of the Kansas Sampler Foundation. The Inman-based non-profit has been choosing ten unsuspecting recipients a year since 1993 to show appreciation for dedicated work in helping preserve and sustain rural culture.

Vance’s award had the words “Spirited Force for Progress,” engraved on a round plate made by Elk Falls Pottery. Penner said, “Tara’s passion for her county-wide community is a driving force in all that she does. She’s always thinking and talking to others around the region and state about how to move her community forward. Norton County is a better place because of her.”

In addition to Vance, the other 2020 awards presented to date have been Bennington Community Library; Andrea Etzel, KANSAS! Magazine, Topeka; Heather Fuesz, Eureka; Shirley Higgins, McCracken; Julie Lyon, Mayor of Stafford; Tim Rues, Constitution Hall, Lecompton; and Lynn Smith, Pioneer Bluffs Foundation, Matfield Green.

Due to the pandemic, presentations have been delayed and two are still to be made to complete the 2020 awards.

To see a list of all We Kan! award winners go to kansassampler.org.