NW Kansas tornado tears roofs off houses, blows over train cars, semis; no known injuries

A tornado late Monday struck the small northwest Kansas city of Selden, tearing roofs off houses and blowing over semi-trucks and railroad cars. There were no known injuries.

The twister touched down about 6:30 p.m. at Selden, a city in Sheridan County of about 220 people, located about 30 miles northeast of Colby.

Monday's tornado damaged buildings, overturned a semi-trailer, caused at least one natural gas leak and downed trees and power lines, according to a storm report posted online by the National Weather Service.

"We have multiple units working in the Selden area following a tornado touchdown," Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Hileman said on Twitter. "Several semi-trucks and train cars are blown over. PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA AS ROADS MAY BE SHUT DOWN!"

The Selden twister was among 17 apparent tornadoes reported late Monday in western Kansas, and appeared to have been the most serious, according to information posted online by the weather service.

"Glad to hear everyone is safe," Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall said late Monday on Twitter. "My office has been in contact with officials and stands by ready to assist those who need help."