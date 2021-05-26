Norton man sentenced for death of his wife in 2019

The Associated Press

NORTON — A Norton man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 43 years in prison for killing his wife in 2019.

Damien Shields, 44, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Lori Shields, 38. She was found dead in her home in Norton in April 2019. She had worked as an elementary school secretary in Norton.

Damien Shields was found the day after his wife was killed in a motel in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he was suffering from self-inflicted wounds, police said.

The victim's sister, Mary Humphrey, told KSN-TV that she begged her to leave Damien Shields, who had been convicted of domestic violence in 2010.

Humphrey said Shields called her the day her sister was killed and talked in a calm manner.

“After I finished letting him speak, I asked him, I was like, ‘Well, Damien where is Lori? Where is she at?’ and he just answered in the calmest voice, ‘Oh, she’s dead. I killed her,’” she said.

Humphrey notified law enforcement officers, who found Lori Shields' body.