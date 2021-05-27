Picnic to recognize departing pastor at Methodist Church

Linn Ann Huntington

The Rev. Mike Rose is leaving his position as senior pastor at Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. He will be assuming duties as pastor at South Hutchinson and Pleasant Grove United Methodist Churches, effective July 1. Rose has served in Hays for six years.

His last day to preach in Hays will be Sunday, June 13. Rose will be honored at a picnic on the church’s west lawn following the 10:45 a.m. service that day. Hot dogs and ice cream are on the menu, and individuals are encouraged to bring freezers of ice cream to share.

Worship times to change on Memorial Day weekend

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak, will have changes in its worship schedule on Memorial Day weekend.

Worship services that Sunday, May 30, will be at 9:30 and 11 a.m. No Sunday School or children’s church will be held.

Surplus commodities to be distributed May 28

Free government surplus commodities will be distributed to qualified individuals from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth St.

Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader. Recipients must meet income guidelines.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be split peas, apples, sliced pears, potato flakes, lentils, spaghetti sauce, orange juice, mixed fruit, pistachios, shrimp, almonds, and fish.

More information about income requirements and future commodity distribution times is available at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution.

Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

Catholic Church to hold anniversary celebration

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine, will be celebrating its “10 + 1 Anniversary Celebration” beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

Food will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Outdoor games and activities for children and adults will run from 6 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot.

An outdoor movie will begin just after 9 p.m. to conclude the festivities.

Online cooking show fundraiser to benefit First Call

Chefs from three local businesses are teaming up with First Call for Help, 607 E. 13th, as they “cook up” an on-line fundraiser.

The “Chef’s Cuisine” fundraiser will be a virtual cooking show, with all proceeds benefiting First Call’s First Step Housing Project.

First Step will provide temporary housing to individuals living in Ellis County who are struggling with homelessness and who are committed to overcoming obstacles to secure housing in the future, according to the organization’s website.

Construction is ongoing at the First Call facility to create four bedrooms with a private bathroom in each. The project will offer temporary housing for eight to 12 individuals or families for up to six months.

Laura Shoaf, the fundraiser’s organizer, said three different local chefs would be featured on three different dates preparing “mouthwatering cuisines.”

Featured will be a chef from Hickok’s on June 2, Chartwell’s Catering on June 12, and Gella’s Diner on June 16.

Participants will be sent a link on the designated day so they may follow along, cooking the meal at home, or just enjoy watching, Shoaf said. Each show will be recorded, and the video can be watched as many times as the donor desires, she added.

“The chefs will show off their culinary skills and teach us techniques we can utilize to amaze our family and friends,” she said.

Each 60-minute session will feature the designated chef cooking a main dish, side dish and/or dessert. Registration is $15 per session or $40 for all three sessions.

For more information or to register, please call Shoaf at (785) 623-2800 or (785) 259-3811. Payment may be made online at https://www.firstcallelliscounty.com or by mailing a check to First Call at the above address.

Methodist Church doing food drive for Hays High pantry

Hays United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, is collecting food for the Hays High Food Pantry for the summer. Sponsored by the church’s Mission Committee, the food drive is designed “to help keep students fed during the summer,” according to the church’s electronic newsletter.

Donors may bring items from the following list to the church or may make cash contributions.

Items needed are ramen noodles, canned vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, canned fruit, jelly, pasta sauce, pasta sides, pancake mix, macaroni and cheese dinners, rice sides, syrup, Chicken or Tuna Helper, instant potatoes, cereal, canned ravioli, soup, pudding, canned tuna or chicken, tomato sauce, and canned beans.

Information on church hours is available by calling (785) 625-3408.

North Oak’s Vacation Bible School is June 7-11

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak, will be offering in-person Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11.

The free school, which will feature a “Mystery Island” theme, is for children completing kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is available at www.northoak.net/kids.