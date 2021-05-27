Severe storms that rolled through Ellis County Wednesday leave many with hail damage to cars and buildings

Severe storms that barreled through Ellis County Wednesday afternoon have left many with hail damage to buildings and cars.

The country received reports of hail that ranged from pea to softball-sized.

"We've had several of our country vehicles, county buildings have damage but multiple reports of vehicles throughout the town had hail damage and windows busted out," said Darin Myers, Ellis County emergency manager and fire chief. "I'm sure there will be residential roofs impacted as well."

No injuries or damage caused by two confirmed tornados that briefly touched down in the southeast portion of the county has been reported, according to Myers.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning about 3 p.m. Wednesday for Munjor, Schoenchen and Pfeifer. A second tornado warning was issued about 4 p.m. for the county.

As of Thursday, the county was still dealing with some washed-out county roads that remain closed. Myers said public works crews will begin working to repair them but additional rainfall expected this weekend might impact how fast the roads can be fixed.

The county received reports of two to four inches of rain that impacted different areas of the county.

"Basically in the central part of the county is where the rain fell," Myers said. "The largest I saw was out by Munjor with about 3.75 inches."

Hays and Munjor both received localized flooding in the city limits but that water has since receded.

Big Creek rose from about seven feet to 18 feet but has started to return to its normal levels.