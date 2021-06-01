FHSU students inducted into the National Social Work Honor Society

Hays Daily News

Three Fort Hays State University Bachelor of Social Work students — Jayden Garcia Dodge City, Megan Roth Wichita KS, and Ryli Soukup of Garden City — were recently inducted into the Epsilon Omicron Chapter of the Phi Alpha National Social Work Honor Society as lifetime members.

This is the highest honor that a student can receive in social work education. These students have attained academic excellence and they are dedicated to the idea of the action and service to humanity. The students have also demonstrated a commitment to the mission, ethics, standards, and goals of the profession of social work.

To qualify for membership, these students were declared as social work majors, they had achieved senior status in the social work program, and each have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale in both social work courses and an overall GPA of 3.25.

The purpose of Phi Alpha Honor Society is to provide a closer bond among students of social work and to promote humanitarian goals and ideals. Phi Alpha fosters high standards of education for social workers and invites into membership those who have demonstrated excellence in scholarship and achievement in social work. There are over 400 chapters across the United States.