High Plains Music Camp returns to FHSU campus

FHSU Media Relations

The 74th annual High Plains Music Camp will be held in person July 11-17 at Fort Hays State University, 600 Park St., Hays.

Registration for a residential, full-time camp participant is $450, which includes lodging and meals. The cost for day participants is $250. All participants receive quality instruction, a drawstring cinch bag, and a T-shirt. Registration is encouraged by June 15. After that date, a $100 late fee will be added to the camp fee.

The camp will include sessions for middle school band and four areas of instruction featuring high school students: band, jazz band, orchestra and vocal. The only section that will not be held this year is middle school orchestra because of low early enrollment and lack of enough orchestra staff.

Nightly performances at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall will include a visit by the Kansas 135th Infantry Band from Fort Riley Tuesday. Those performances, set for 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, are open and free to the public. Jazz band performances begin at 6 p.m. Friday. There also will be a musical at 6 p.m. Friday in Felten-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall.

The camp, one of a kind in Kansas, is an opportunity to learn from nationally recognized musicians, teachers, and conductors. It also is an excellent recruiting tool for FHSU, and the camp annually is a training ground of sorts for current Fort Hays State students who serve as counselors.

It’s a full week for the participants. After arriving on campus Sunday for registration, they audition for the various levels of instruction. The counselors then begin tours of the campus, and ensemble rehearsals begin following dinner Sunday evening. Following full days of instruction, the participants then are all involved – in one way or another – in the evening concerts.

For more information about the camp or to register, visit fhsu.edu/musiccamp.