Bridge repair project set for Rome Road

Ellis County Public Works Road amd Bridge Division

The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that a bridge repair project will be taking place in the 1000 block of Rome Road.

The 1000 block of Rome Road from Yocemento Avenue traveling west & the 1500 block of Fairground Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7th and will reopen by 4:30 p.m. each day. The expected completion date is Thursday, June 10th, pending weather conditions. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is complete.

Please direct any questions to Ellis County Public Works Road and Bridge Division, at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.