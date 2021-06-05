FHSU psychology students inducted into prestigious honor society

FHSU Media Relations

Fort Hays State University’s College of Health and Behavioral Sciences announced recent student inductees into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.

The Psi Chi Honor Society recognizes and promotes excellence in the science and application of psychology. Applicants must meet grade point average criteria as well as rank in the top 30 percent of psychology students to be considered for induction to the honor society.

Psi Chi rewards its members annually with various awards and grants programs. Additionally, members are eligible to apply for the Psi Chi scholarship program that was introduced in 2015. Inductees are bestowed lifetime memberships to the honor society.

Select FHSU psychology students, attending virtually and on-campus, displayed outstanding academic achievement in the program. Recognized for their dedication and determination, 23 students were officially inducted into Psi Chi in April.

“These students are smart, have worked hard, and maintained their GPA through COVID and other life situations,” said Dr. Carol Patrick, professor of psychology. “They are to be commended.”

FHSU, along with the Department of Psychology, proudly recognizes the following students for their commitment to academic excellence and outstanding achievement:

Hollee Akhagbeme is a senior from Hutchinson

Jasmine Alexander is a junior from Denham Springs, La.

Paola Arredondo is a senior from Garden City

Tori Calia is a senior from Pittsburg

Coralie Correa is a junior from Wichita

Jona Cunningham is a senior from Flower Mount, Texas

Lauren Dicellis is a senior from South Plainfield, N.J.

Loganne Ditter senior from Hays

Lauren Dorr is a senior from Wichita

Megan Hare is a junior from Russell

Kali Harvey is a graduate student from Concordia

MaLea Hill is a junior from Salina

Tabitha Hjerpe is a junior from Hutchinson

Sopy Knox is a junior from Wamego

Rebecca Littrell is a senior from Claflin

Cynthia Membreno is a junior from Garden City

Blanca Castro is a senior from Liberal

Amanda Rapaduski is a senior from Algonquin, Ili.

Savannah Ruiz-Rivera is a senior from New York, N.Y.

Hunter Schierkolk is a senior from Penokee

Paula Stewart is a senior from Mulberry

Sydney Sundstrom is a senior from St. Francis

Letitia Wright is a senior from Coffeyville