HaysMed recognized for 2021 excellence in organ, eye and tissue donation awards

HaysMed

HaysMed was recently recognized by the Midwest Transplant Network (MTN) for their efforts in saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation with an Excellence in Donation Award.

Based on 2020 donation outcomes, MTN presents the Excellence in Organ Donation Award to hospitals that had greater than 75% of eligible families granting authorization for donation. They honor hospitals with the Excellence in Tissue Donation Award that had at least 15 eligible tissue donors with greater than 40% of families granting authorization.

MTN collaborates with nearly 250 hospitals.

Heidi Gohl, BSN, RN, VA-BC and Terry Siek, VP for Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer attended the awards ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of HaysMed.