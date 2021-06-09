TMP-Marian announces staff additions

TMP-Marian

Thomas More Prep-Marian Jr./Sr. High School is pleased to announce the following faculty additions for the 2021-22 academic year.

Rhoda Urban will serve TMP-Marian as Junior High Social Studies instructor. Urban retired in 2018 after 25 years as a Kansas public school teacher serving the last 24 at USD 432 in Victoria. Prior to her years in public schools, Urban served as Preschool Director at St.Thomas More Parish, Salt Lake City, Utah and a classroom facilitator at Sacred Heart School, Larned, KS. She has a degree from Fort Hays State University and is a teacher consultant for the National Writing Project. Urban loves inspiring and empowering students to reach new heights in their education. Throughout her career, Urban has taught numerous subjects in a variety of age levels which has allowed her to have a diverse background. Most recently she has worked with Holy Family Elementary School as a substitute teacher and is eager to join the TMP-M staff and students next year.

“Mrs. Urban will bring a breadth of experience to our junior high. Her skills and interest in good writing and project-based learning will help our students grow in the areas of social studies, their faith, and leadership,” said TMP principal Chad Meitner.

Urban fills the vacancy left by Kate Dwyer, who has taken a teaching position in Shawnee Mission.

Joining the Hays Catholic Schools Fine Arts Department is Carol Whisman. Whisman will take on the position of band instructor for TMP-Marian and Holy Family Elementary. Most recently Whisman has held the position of music instructor at Hays Middle School.

Mrs. Whisman continues on for Wendy Stein, who announced her retirement this year after stepping in for Kathy Amrein upon her retirement in 2020.

“I look forward to being a part of the TMP Marian music tradition. Working with the students and Mrs. Rome to continue developing excellence in music will be very enjoyable,” said Whisman.

“Mrs. Whisman brings a wealth of experience in Band and music programs. We are excited to have her continue to build on the proud tradition of excellence in TMP-Marian Fine Arts,” Meitner said.