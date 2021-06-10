FHSU Foundation trustees contribute more than $16 million to the university’s Journey campaign

FHSU Media Relations

As the end of Fort Hays State University’s $100 million Journey campaign draws near, the Foundation reflected on the many generous donations of not only money, but also time and talent, received throughout the five-year campaign. One group that continually contributes to the success of Fort Hays State is the FHSU Foundation Board of Trustees. This dedicated group of Tiger supporters has made an incredible impact on the university, the Foundation’s fundraising efforts, and the overall success of the Journey campaign. Beyond its active participation, this group alone has donated more than $16 million toward the campaign.

The board’s current board chair, Curtis Longpine, recently reflected on how FHSU and the Foundation have impacted his life and why he chooses to support Fort Hays State.

“Fort Hays State will always have a special place in my heart. Two years after high school, beset with a grim educational circumstance, I took a leap of faith and enrolled at FHSU. The first year was maybe the toughest of my life. You see, I had forgotten how to learn. With time, hard work, and the help of FHSU, I regained the ability to learn, and graduated with honors. For that, I will always be thankful. My education afforded me opportunities I would not have otherwise experienced.”

Longpine said that when he was approached to join the Foundation’s Board of Trustees he agreed because he thought it was a way to offer students the same opportunities of which he was able to take advantage.

“If a student wants to make the intellectual investment in an education, I would like to ease their financial burden,” said Longpine, who added that working with the Foundation has been a rewarding endeavor.

“My work with the Foundation has allowed me, my wife, and 50 plus like-minded trustees to contribute to the success of Fort Hays State University and its students. It has been a distinct privilege to be associated with the Foundation and its good works. And for those considering a contribution to the Foundation and FHSU, please do, for they are changing lives, for the better. And I have been blessed, to see it up close.”

Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation, thanked Longpine for his commitment as the board chair.

“I can’t thank Curtis enough for the leadership he has provided over his two-year term as chairman of the board and his time on our executive committee. Serving as chair is always a commitment, but leading the board through a comprehensive campaign – and during a worldwide pandemic – is more than anyone signed up for. He has been exceedingly generous with gifts of time, talent, and treasure. Leading our 59-person Board of Trustees and the various committees that make up the board is not an honorary position. It requires a great deal of time and attention from the chairperson. We are beyond excited to finish this campaign strong and we couldn’t have done it without the help of a phenomenal group of Board of Trustees by our side.”

The unique circumstances of this past year have presented many challenges, but the relentless and unwavering support from our Board of Trustees has led to a year of fundraising success. To view a full listing of the Foundation’s 59 Board of Trustees, please visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu/board-of-trustees.

FHSU’s Journey campaign will conclude this fall. To learn more about the fundraising effort and how it is impacting students at Fort Hays State, visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu/impact/journey-campaign.