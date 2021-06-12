Dates set for summer MDC workshops at FHSU

FHSU Media Relations

The Management Development Center (MDC) at Fort Hays State University is offering public workshops this summer, both face-to-face and virtual.

The MDC will host Microsoft Excel workshops – one of the most requested series – in July and August, to be held in McCartney Hall 116.

The second level for the CliftonStrengths Engaged virtual training is set for in mid-July via Zoom.

Following are the dates of each workshop. Descriptions, learning objectives, and the cost of each workshop can be found on the MDC Website at https://www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/Upcoming-Workshops/index. Questions can be answered by emailing mdc@fhsu.edu.

• In-person workshops

Introduction to Excel – July 15

Intermediate Excel – July 28

Intermediate Excel: Data analysis – Aug. 12

• Virtual

CliftonStrengths Engaged – July 13-14