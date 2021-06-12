Ellis County Knights of Columbus Councils hold appreciation barbecue for first responders

Ellis County Knights of Columbus

All Ellis County Knights of Columbus Councils participated in the seventh annual First Responders Appreciation Barbecue held June 5 at the Frontier Park in Hays. This was the largest participation since the event started in 2015. Lunch was served to first responders and their families as well as the Knights and their families. This barbecue is a very small token of the heartfelt appreciation for the Ellis County First Responders. All Ellis County Knights of Columbus and their families join together to say "Thank You"

for all you do.

An extra special event took place at the barbecue. That was the presentation of the Distinguished Police Service Award presented to Ed Harbin by Brian Dawson. Mr. Harbin retired from the Hays Police Department in January 2021 after serving as sheriff for 25 years and serving in law enforcement for 43 plus years. It was an honor for the

Knights of Columbus to be a part of this great celebration. Thank you to Ed Harbin for your many years of service as a First Responder.