New scholarship opportunity ties students to historical Nicodemus

FHSU Media Relations

The Fort Hays State Department of Political Science has created a new scholarship opportunity to support its commitment to diversity, history, political, social, and racial justice.

The award, initiated by Assistant Professor, Jay Steinmetz and Department Chair, Larry Gould, hopes to contribute to the preservation and vitality of a central Western Kansas civil rights and historical treasure—the community of Nicodemus— by awarding a deserving FHSU Political Science major/minor with a $500 internship/apprenticeship.

Nicodemus is one of the first Black settlements west of the Mississippi for migrants of the Reconstruction Era and has continued to remain in the consciousness of Kansas and American political thought.

“This fellowship opportunity intends to further this legacy by connecting FHSU undergraduates with the many individuals who work for the Nicodemus community and the Nicodemus Historical Society,” Steinmetz said. “The Society remains active in preservation and the FHSU Nicodemus Scholar Award provides a welcomed connection to this community. The award will tie town-to-gown and promote the department’s mission of political thinking for the greater good.”

Students selected for this award will participate in archival research, memorial planning, event management, grant writing, community development and documentation and registration for historical preservation.

Students interested in applying for the Nicodemus Scholar Award may visit fhsu.academicworks.com/opportunities or contact Scholarship Services by phone at 785-628-4419.