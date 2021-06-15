Hays Public Library holding ribbon cutting to showcase updates

Renovations to the Hays Public Library started last August, but the $1.6 million project is coming to a close with a ribbon cutting on Friday at 5 p.m.

“Everybody’s invited to come and check out the library and see what all of the construction is about,” said Callie Kolacny, the library’s communications coordinator.

Renovations updated the first and second floor by adding additional meeting rooms, a room for nursing mothers, upgrades to the early childhood area and creating seating areas for “people to really just enjoy being at the library.”

The childhood area features new toys purchased by the Hays Area Children’s Center. These toys help develop pre-literacy skills and the exploration of STEM concepts.

Kolacny said the bulk of the renovations are done, but she said it is possible there is still some touch-up work remaining. She said the project was made possible by donations from the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation, Heartland Community Foundation, Friends of the Hays Public Library and the Hays Public Library Foundation, among others who helped.

Kolacny said there will be a brick presentation and a few speakers on Friday. The ribbon cutting is right before the Hays Art Walk. She said people have seen the update because the library is open, but the library wanted to host an event to celebrate. People who are used to the old library’s layout might not recognize the new version.

“It’s going to be a completely different experience,” she said.