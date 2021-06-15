Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers to speak at Ellis County Democratic rally

Ellis County Democrats

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will be the guest of honor at a rally of the Ellis County Democratic Party in Hays’ Frontier Park West from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Hot dogs and drinks will be provided courtesy of Ellis County Democrats.

Rogers, a businessman with 40 years of banking experience, was sworn in as the 41st state treasurer on January 4, 2021.

“When I took office, I promised to continue working to better the lives of Kansans across the state, no matter the zip code,” said Rogers. “I’ve met Kansans from every corner of the state and from all walks of life. Everywhere I go, I hear the same messages – Kansans want to have the financial freedom to own a home and support their kids’ educational goals, and the infrastructure and technology to encourage a prosperous community.”

Since taking office, Treasurer Rogers’ administration has returned over $8.5 million in unclaimed property to Kansans across the state; kept the lights on for Kansans with the implementation of the City Utility Loan program, which has approved nearly $70 million in loans for Kansas municipalities; negotiated a bipartisan bill creating a low-cost loan program for struggling small businesses and agriculture operations; successfully promoted and grew by 35 percent the Kansas Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Plans, putting young Kansans on the right track to academic success and financial empowerment.

He spent more than 30 years traveling the state of Kansas as an agricultural banker. Among other accomplishments, he helped provide more than $750 million worth of leasing and financial services to farmers, ranchers, and grain cooperatives.

After retirement, he was elected to the Kansas Senate representing the 25th Senate District, which includes parts of Wichita, serving until 2019. He was a member of the Financial Institutions and Insurance, the Federal and State Affairs, and Agriculture committees. He also served on the Legislative Post Audit Committee.

Rogers was elected to the Wichita USD 259 Board of Education in 2001, serving as president or vice-president for seven of those years. Lynn also volunteered on his local Parent Teacher Organization and his local church.

From 2019 to 2021, he was lieutenant governor. From that position, he also led the Office of Rural Prosperity, focusing on increasing opportunities in rural communities, especially in the areas of expanding broadband and housing.