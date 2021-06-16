Heartland Foundation supports DSNWK’s Custom Creations Store

DSNWK

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is proud to announce a grant award from the Heartland Community Foundation in the amount of $6,990.00 to benefit DSNWK’s Custom Creations new downtown store.

DSNWK will be utilizing the grant for start-up costs, including the purchase of a printer for engraving, printing, and laser cutting on various materials for the Custom Creations work crew and artists.

“DSNWK is very excited to have a storefront in downtown Hays,” states Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President and CEO. “This store will allow for greater opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to gather in a community inclusive environment and showcase their work.”

This location will also provide new and innovative employment and work opportunities for those with I/DD in Ellis County. DSNWK has become known for accepting donations of used solid wood furniture and through Custom Creations the artisans have transformed these into beautiful pieces sought after by the public. In addition, the storefront will include art for sale by individuals from all over northwestern Kansas who receive DSNWK programs and services.