Big night Friday at Larks Park

Hays Larks

The Hays Larks will celebrate their 75th anniversary season at Friday night’s home game against the Denver Cougars. Game time has changed; it will be an hour earlier, with first pitch at 6 p.m. at Larks Park.

More than 60 Larks Legends are expected to return to Hays this weekend. They will be introduced between innings at Friday’s game. After the game, there will be a free concert at the park, with the band Homebrew performing.

Larks baseball cards are available for purchase starting Friday, at the Phaze 2 apparel store at the park. The store also will have available for purchase 75th anniversary caps, t-shirts and women’s tank tops.

Also at Friday’s game, raffle tickets will go on sale for a Larks jersey signed by Albert Pujols and Lance Berkman. A total of 150 tickets costing $20 each will be sold, with the winner announced once all tickets have been purchased.

Larks fans also can view signs on the back grandstand of former Larks who went on to have notable careers in the major leagues.