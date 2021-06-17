Kansas SBDC at Fort Hays State receives 2021 Best of Hays Award

FHSU Media Relations

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Fort Hays State University has been selected to receive the 2021 Best of Hays Award in the Local Business category by the Hays Award Program.

With a team of 7, the Kansas SBDC contributes to economic development by serving hundreds of businesses in northwest and north central Kansas with technical assistance to start or grow small businesses. Their efforts have helped these businesses obtain over $30 million in capital investment over the past 5 years. In 2019 the Kansas SBDC initiated a program to help business owners plan for the eventual transition of their business. This program has helped owners harvest the wealth within their business, maintain employees, and retain businesses in the community.

Each year, the Hays Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success for recognition in their local community and business category. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and the community and help make the Hays area a great place to live, work, and play.

Winners in each category are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Hays Award Program and empirical data provided by independent third parties.

The Hays Award Program was created to honor the achievements and positive contributions of local businesses throughout the Hays area. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups.

The mission of the annual awards program is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy and to give recognition to companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and have implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

For more information on the awards, visit the Hays Award Program website at 2021 Best of Hays Awards - Local Business.