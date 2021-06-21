Farmers can enter wheat for prizes at the Ellis County Fair

Stacy Campbell

K-State Research and Extension

Ellis County wheat growers don’t miss out on entering your best wheat into the Ellis County Fair – Open Class Market Wheat Show. Entries are fast and easy, fill up a provided bag of your best wheat while unloading at any elevator in Ellis County, or at your bins at home and return the crop data card after harvest to either the elevator or Cottonwood Extension District Office. Entry deadline is July 2nd.

Cash and ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third plac winners.

Your entries and ribbons can be picked up at the conclusion of the Fair on Sunday, July 18th between 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Schenk building or after the Fair at the Cottonwood Extension Office, 601 Main Street, Hays.

If you have any questions call us at 785-628-9430, or email scampbel@ksu.edu