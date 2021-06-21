Russell man dies in Ellis County crash

A Russell man died Friday evening when he was thrown from the pickup truck he was driving after it left Interstate 70 and rolled in western Ellis County.

A Kansas Highway Patrol accident report identified the victim as 60-year-old Curtis D. Keil.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. on I-70, about three miles east of Ellis, according to the report.

It said Keil was alone driving a 2002 GMC pickup truck eastbound on I-70 in the right lane when the truck went off the highway on its south side.

Keil tried to get back onto the highway but lost control of the truck, which crossed I-70's eastbound lanes and rolled at least twice as it went through the center median and into I-70's westbound lanes, ejecting Keil, the report said.

The truck came to rest on its wheels in the north ditch, it said.

Keil had not been wearing a seat belt, the report said.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Hays Medical Center at Hays.

Keil worked many years for Lario Oil and Gas Inc., and formerly was a volunteer fireman for the Paradise Fire Department at Paradise in northwest Russell County, according to his obituary at https://www.pvpmortuary.com/curtis-d-keil/.