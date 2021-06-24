Rooks County couple claims $150,000 crossword prize

Kansas Lottery

TOPEKA – A lucky couple in Rooks County came to the Kansas Lottery offices in Topeka to claim a $150,000 top prize won on the $20 Extreme Crossword game! The winners chose to remain anonymous.

“We play fairly often, but we’ve never won anything like this before,” the winners said. “It’s just now sinking in that we really won!”

The lucky player said they like to play crossword games because of the extended playstyle that the games offer. “You can get a big crossword game like this one, and if you take your time and play one letter at a time, it can take quite a while to play,” the winners said.

The winners say they will use the prize money to pay off some bills and to boost their savings, but they definitely plan to travel as well.

“We love to travel and explore, and now we have a great opportunity to make some long-planned trips happen!” they said.

The winning ticket was sold at the Golden Q at 809 Ash Street in Hays. There are still two top prizes left in the $20 Extreme Crossword instant scratch game, as well as thousands in other cash prizes!