Master Gardener: July Garden Calendar

Ellis County Master Gardeners

Kansashealthyyards.org recommends the completion of these tasks in March:

As the heat picks up, so do pest problems and water needs. Take a little extra care of your plants this month to get them through.

Vegetables and Fruits

• Harvest fruits of your labor and enjoy

• Control weed growth to preserve water and nutrients

• Fertilize vegetables to encourage plant development

• Watch for foliar disease development on lower tomato leaves and treat with a fungicide

• Prepare for fall gardening. Plant potatoes, broccoli, and other fall crops

• Spray sweet corn to control corn earworms as silks emerge

• Be on the lookout for pests of the garden and control

• Remove old raspberry canes after harvest

Flowers

• Remove faded flowers from annuals to stimulate more flowers for late summer color, and from

perennials to prevent reseeding

• Keep gardens well mulched

• Cut fresh bouquets for enjoyment on hot summer days

• Lightly fertilize annuals to promote growth

• Dig, divide, and replant crowded irises

• Fertilize roses for fall blossoms

• Fertilize and water container gardens

• Complete the final pinching of chrysanthemum tips for bushier plants

Lawns

• Mow bluegrass and tall fescue around 3 to 3 1/2 inches

• Mow zoysia at 1 1/2 inches

• Fertilize zoysia to encourage summer growth with a high nitrogen fertilizer. Let grass clippings fall to return nutrients to soil and grass

• Be on the lookout for summer diseases such as brown patch

• Watch for grubs. If they begin to hatch, an insecticide may be required. Apply in late July or early August.

• Keep mower blades sharpened

• Replace lawn mower air filter and change lawn mower oil per owner's manual

• Prepare to control perennial grassy weeds such as zoysia, fescue, and nimblewill

• Take a soil test to prepare for fall lawn renovation

• Water deeply and less often for deep roots and a healthy lawn

Trees and Shrubs

• Water newly planted shrubs and young trees (planted within the last three to five years) during dry weather

• Keep plants mulched to conserve moisture and cool roots

• Remove sucker growth from the base of trees and along branches

• Prune diseased, dead, or hazardous limbs

Miscellaneous

• Water weekly by deeply soaking the soil. Use surface irrigation and avoid watering late at night to help

reduce disease development.

• Take photos of gardens

Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District. More information available at www. cottonwood.ksu.edu or visit Facebook at Ellis County Extension Master Gardeners.