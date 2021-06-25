Master Gardener: July Garden Calendar
Kansashealthyyards.org recommends the completion of these tasks in March:
As the heat picks up, so do pest problems and water needs. Take a little extra care of your plants this month to get them through.
Vegetables and Fruits
• Harvest fruits of your labor and enjoy
• Control weed growth to preserve water and nutrients
• Fertilize vegetables to encourage plant development
• Watch for foliar disease development on lower tomato leaves and treat with a fungicide
• Prepare for fall gardening. Plant potatoes, broccoli, and other fall crops
• Spray sweet corn to control corn earworms as silks emerge
• Be on the lookout for pests of the garden and control
• Remove old raspberry canes after harvest
Flowers
• Remove faded flowers from annuals to stimulate more flowers for late summer color, and from
perennials to prevent reseeding
• Keep gardens well mulched
• Cut fresh bouquets for enjoyment on hot summer days
• Lightly fertilize annuals to promote growth
• Dig, divide, and replant crowded irises
• Fertilize roses for fall blossoms
• Fertilize and water container gardens
• Complete the final pinching of chrysanthemum tips for bushier plants
Lawns
• Mow bluegrass and tall fescue around 3 to 3 1/2 inches
• Mow zoysia at 1 1/2 inches
• Fertilize zoysia to encourage summer growth with a high nitrogen fertilizer. Let grass clippings fall to return nutrients to soil and grass
• Be on the lookout for summer diseases such as brown patch
• Watch for grubs. If they begin to hatch, an insecticide may be required. Apply in late July or early August.
• Keep mower blades sharpened
• Replace lawn mower air filter and change lawn mower oil per owner's manual
• Prepare to control perennial grassy weeds such as zoysia, fescue, and nimblewill
• Take a soil test to prepare for fall lawn renovation
• Water deeply and less often for deep roots and a healthy lawn
Trees and Shrubs
• Water newly planted shrubs and young trees (planted within the last three to five years) during dry weather
• Keep plants mulched to conserve moisture and cool roots
• Remove sucker growth from the base of trees and along branches
• Prune diseased, dead, or hazardous limbs
Miscellaneous
• Water weekly by deeply soaking the soil. Use surface irrigation and avoid watering late at night to help
reduce disease development.
• Take photos of gardens
Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District. More information available at www. cottonwood.ksu.edu or visit Facebook at Ellis County Extension Master Gardeners.