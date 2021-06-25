Master Gardener: July Garden Calendar

Ellis County Master Gardeners
Kansashealthyyards.org recommends the completion of these tasks in March:

As the heat picks up, so do pest problems and water needs. Take a little extra care of your plants this month to get them through.

Vegetables and Fruits

•    Harvest fruits of your labor and enjoy

•    Control weed growth to preserve water and nutrients

•    Fertilize vegetables to encourage plant development

•    Watch for foliar disease development on lower tomato leaves and treat with a fungicide

•    Prepare for fall gardening. Plant potatoes, broccoli, and other fall crops

•    Spray sweet corn to control corn earworms as silks emerge

•    Be on the lookout for pests of the garden and control

•    Remove old raspberry canes after harvest

Flowers

•    Remove faded flowers from annuals to stimulate more flowers for late summer color, and from

     perennials to prevent reseeding

•    Keep gardens well mulched

•    Cut fresh bouquets for enjoyment on hot summer days

•    Lightly fertilize annuals to promote growth

•    Dig, divide, and replant crowded irises

•    Fertilize roses for fall blossoms

•    Fertilize and water container gardens

•    Complete the final pinching of chrysanthemum tips for bushier plants

Lawns

•    Mow bluegrass and tall fescue around 3 to 3 1/2 inches

•    Mow zoysia at 1 1/2 inches

•    Fertilize zoysia to encourage summer growth with a high nitrogen fertilizer. Let grass clippings fall to return nutrients to soil and grass

•    Be on the lookout for summer diseases such as brown patch

•    Watch for grubs. If they begin to hatch, an insecticide may be required. Apply in late July or early August.

•    Keep mower blades sharpened

•    Replace lawn mower air filter and change lawn mower oil per owner's manual

•    Prepare to control perennial grassy weeds such as zoysia, fescue, and nimblewill

•    Take a soil test to prepare for fall lawn renovation

•    Water deeply and less often for deep roots and a healthy lawn

Trees and Shrubs

•    Water newly planted shrubs and young trees (planted within the last three to five years) during dry weather

•    Keep plants mulched to conserve moisture and cool roots

•    Remove sucker growth from the base of trees and along branches

•    Prune diseased, dead, or hazardous limbs

Miscellaneous

•    Water weekly by deeply soaking the soil. Use surface irrigation and avoid watering late at night to help

     reduce disease development.

•    Take photos of gardens

Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District.  More information available at www. cottonwood.ksu.edu or visit Facebook at Ellis County Extension Master Gardeners.