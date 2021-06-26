Wild West Fest set to return

The Hays Daily News

After a scaled-down version of the Wild West Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, the annual Hays celebration returns in 2021. There will be a full lineup of entertainment, starting Thursday and concluding Sunday, July 4, with the big fireworks show.

The 27th annual Wild West Festival has three nights of concerts, starting Thursday with Logan Mize. Brock Allan Wagoner is the opening act. On Friday, Jake Gill opens for Country Throwback Tour, featuring Shenandoah and Blackhawk. Saturday has Firehouse performing, and opening is Paramount.

In addition, the Wild West Fest 5K is at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Sunday’s fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

There also will be food vendors and a beer garden. A carnival not affiliated with WWF also will provide entertainment.

General admission tickets are $20 for all three nights of entertainment and VIP tickets are $150 for all three nights. Tickets are available online at wildwestfestival.com and also at the Hays Welcome Center at 2700 Vine, or at three Cerv’s locations in Hays, at 2701 Vine; 2722 Hall; and 1601 Main. General admission tickets at the gate are $25 per night.