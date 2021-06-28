Master Gardener: Stop by the Downtown Market

Master Gardeners of Ellis County

Many in the area are familiar with the Downtown Hays Market. This is an outdoor venue located under the Pavilion in Hays at 10th and Main Street. A place where a variety of vendors showcase their products.

The Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District, are present the second Saturday of the month when the Market is open. At least one Master Gardener will be in attendance. Various horticultural displays may be exhibited. Examples: types of turf grasses, gardening tasks such as how to divide irises or mulching options.

The purpose is to engage with community members as they browse the Market, either by sharing horticulture-related information, answering questions or providing resources. The table is usually stocked with K-State Research and Extension Materials. These items are either review at the time or to take home for reference.

We hope to see you at one of our market days this year. Stop by and say hi!

Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District. More information available at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu or call 785-628-9430