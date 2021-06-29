Lisa’s Custom Interiors welcomes Savannah Stipe as Interior Design Assistant

Lisa's Custom Interiors

Lisa’s Custom Interiors is pleased to announce that Savannah Stipe has recently joined our team. She will be assisting in design development and customer service obligations.

Stipe is family orientated and recently married Trevor Stipe in Estes Park, Colo. She has two beautiful daughters and two wonderful stepsons. She found her start while attending a science and technology lead high school in Ontario, Canada. Her passion for design came years later while employed at Home Depot. During the five years she worked there, she gathered an immense amount of knowledge as a kitchen designer. She became an expert in areas such as cabinets, countertops, plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures and flooring.

Stipe has been awarded top designer multiple times from numerous cabinet brands. Stipe prides herself on building unique relationships with each client. This ensures every aspect of the design is functional to that specific client’s needs. From height clearance to workspaces, she knows that every detail is key to making a dream home come to life.

With the continued growth of Lisa’s Custom Interiors, hiring someone to help with the design obligations was crucial. As an organization we could not be more excited about the level of expertise and professionalism that Stipe will bring to the company.

Founded in 2014, Lisa’s Custom Interiors started in Hays when Lisa Kisner decided to branch out after designing for 12 years. Since then, LCI has expanded into its third location and services all central/western Kansas. Services provided include 3D floor plans, picking out and providing interior materials, decorating interiors, Christmas decorating and complete project management of remodels/new construction.