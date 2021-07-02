Mead Lumber acquires Heartland Building Center

Mead Lumber

Mead Lumber is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Heartland Building Center located in Hays, Stockton and Russell, Kansas.

Founded in 1892, Heartland Building Center is a full service lumber and building materials supplier serving professional builders, homeowners and commercial contractors in the greater North Central Kansas markets.

“We are thrilled to join the Mead Lumber team. Mead shares our work ethic and values, our dedication to great customer service, and our commitment to employee development. I am very excited about Heartland Building Center's future with Mead Lumber,” said Heartland Building Center Co-Owner and President Verlin Pfannenstiel.

The business will continue to operate under the name Heartland Building Center. The current management team under the direction of Derrick Bussman, general manager, will continue to lead day-to-day operations, along with all current employees.

"Heartland Building Center is a great company with a tremendous reputation and long-standing history in the building community; we are excited to have them join our family,” said Dave Anderson, President of Mead Lumber. “This acquisition is a great opportunity for our Company and fits our strategic plan to expand further into Kansas.”

Mead Lumber is an 100 percent employee-owned company that has become one of the leaders in the building materials industry, ranking in the top 30 nationally for companies serving Professional Builders. Mead Lumber now has 47 locations in Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming, including 5 truss and wall panel manufacturing plants.

Mead Lumber specializes in providing a complete line of materials to Builders and Homeowners including lumber, building materials, trusses & wall panels, millwork, kitchen cabinets & countertops, siding, decking, windows, doors and hardware.