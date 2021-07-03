G Herdt's Donut & Shanda’s Sweets opens Tuesday

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Brothers David and Jacob Proffitt had a sweet idea for their latest business venture.

Already involved in more than 30 businesses, the Proffitts will open G Herdt's Donut & Shanda’s Sweets at 7 a.m. Tuesday at 2401 Vine.

“Our main goal is no empty buildings in Hays,” Jacob Proffitt said. “We try to open a business, see what the city needs. Our goal, if we can break even, we’re in, as long as we can get these empty buildings filled, grow Hays.”

David Proffitt said the shop was named after their general manager, Gari Herdt, and Jacob’s wife, Shanda, to show the brothers’ appreciation. The shop will have about 20 employees, mostly part-time, and Shanda does the bookkeeping. The idea of a donut shop has been in the making for a few years.

“We’re in conversation about the next two or three businesses every day,” David Proffitt said. “I’ve always said Jacob’s creativity is seeing an empty space and seeing how it’s going to lay out.”

The shop has bright colors and the paint has sparkles in it. It has a fun interior and is unlike other food establishments the Proffitts have, such as Tiger Burgers and Bricks Rockin’ BBQ.

“We have quite a few restaurants in Hays already,” Jacob Proffitt said. “We thought a dessert place would be nice.”

The Proffitts emphasized they did not want their donut shop to compete with others in town, but complement them. While others might sell donuts primarily in the morning and sell out fast, the Proffitts will sell donuts from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

“We don’t want to compete with them, hurt their business,” Jacob Proffitt said. “Ours is more of a gourmet, a fancier donut.”

There will be a selection of basic donuts as well as a dozen gourmet donuts pre-made for purchase. However, a customer can have a customized order finished in no time, thanks to a donut robot. The order is placed at the counter and the robot forms, rolls and drops donuts in the fryer. The whole process takes mere minutes.

“The really unique thing about this donut shop is we have a donut robot,” David Proffitt said. “We’ll have grab-and-go donuts. Otherwise, they can be made hot right now. We can make them exactly as you want, four minutes to make a dozen.”

David Proffitt said that although they are gourmet donuts, they also are affordable.

“They’re really reasonable,” he said.

Donuts are just part of what will be available. There will be a large selection of candy, as well as rolled ice cream and edible cookie dough with toppings. Beverages include gourmet coffee, juice, cocoa and sodas, as well as protein smoothies. There are M&Ms with the colors of Fort Hays State University and a Tiger donut. Another donut is called the unicorn, which the Proffitts think will be popular with children.

“This is a fun place to be,” Jacob Proffitt said. “That was our goal.”