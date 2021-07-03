KBI investigating body found in Russell County

KBI

RUSSELL COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found Friday north of Russell.

On Friday, July 2, just before noon, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a construction crew who had discovered an abandoned vehicle and a body near their worksite. When deputies arrived at the location, which was four miles north of Russell along U.S. Highway 281, they confirmed the man was deceased.

The KBI was asked to assist at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

Positive identification is still pending. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.