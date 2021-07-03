Wild West Festival returns in full force

Hays Daily News

After a scaled-back version last year because of the pandemic, the Wild West Festival returned in full form this year.

The Wild West Festival Parade traveled down Main Street on Saturday morning. This year's theme was "Let Freedom Sing."

Concerts for the festival were held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at Municipal Park. Headliners included Logan Mize, BlackHawk, Shenandoah and Firehouse.

The festivities will wrap up on Sunday with public fireworks.