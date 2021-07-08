Legendary Kansas broadcaster Bob Davis to appear at the Golden Q for book signing

Hays Daily News

Legendary Kansas sports broadcaster Bob Davis will appear at the Golden Q from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 to sign copies of recently-published book.

Davis collaborated with Hays native Jeff Bollig on the "The Dream Is Real: My Life on the Airwaves," which chronicles Davis' 48-year broadcasting career including his time calling action for the Fort Hays State Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Royals.

Davis worked at KAYS in Hays from 1968-84, calling FHSU, Hays High and Thomas More Prep games before moving on to become the voice of Jayhawks. He retired in 2016.

Those who have already purchased "The Dream is Real" are encouraged to bring their books to be signed by Davis at The Golden Q. Copies will also be available for purchase on site for $20.