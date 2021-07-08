Faith briefs: Trinity Lutheran plans ‘Christmas in July’ service

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will have its “Christmas in July” worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

“We will have a service of Lessons and Carols,” said Anna Towns, administrative assistant. “We will hear the Christmas story and sing the familiar hymns, and the worship team will provide Christmas goodies for fellowship” after the service, she added.

More information is available at (785) 628-3364.

Vacation Bible School set at Hays Methodist Church

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will be holding Vacation Bible School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, July 20-22.

The free event is for children going into pre-K through 5th grade. The theme this year is Knights of North Castle. Parents may register their children at www.haysfumc.com by Friday, July 16.

Thursday, July 15, is the deadline for members of the community to drop off items for First Call for Help’s Backpacks for Kids program.

Each eligible student will receive a free new backpack filled with school supplies and personal hygiene items, said Laura Shoaff, project coordinator.

To be eligible for the program, students must attend school in Ellis County in grades pre-K through high school. Plus, their families must be low-income or must have experienced some type of hardship in the last year, Shoaff said.

Families may register their child for a backpack in one of three ways: going to www.firstcallelliscounty.com, or calling (785) 623-2800, or turning in the form from their child’s school, Shoaff said. The signup deadline is Monday, July 26.

Backpacks for pre-registered children will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St. Shoaff said around 600 backpacks are passed out each year.

Any leftover backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the same location.

Individuals wanting to contribute items are asked to provide new items from the following list: 3 x 3 sticky notes, any colors; small headphones/earbuds; combination locks; 8-10 Crayola washable markers; 12-pack colored pencils; glue sticks (no gel); white glue (4-oz. Elmers); 2-pocket folders; large pink or white erasers; tab index folders; new backpacks (no wheels); 24-pack Crayola crayons; 1” three-ring binders; plastic school boxes/pencil bags; watercolor paints; Highlighters and dry erase markers; composition notebooks; pointed scissors; #2 yellow pencils; notebook paper (wide and college ruled); one-subject spiral notebooks (wide and college ruled); hygiene items (male and female) shampoo; deodorant; and bar soap.

Items may be brought to the First Call office, 607 E. 13th St., or to one of the churches in Ellis County that is collecting supplies.

Individuals may also make financial contributions by mailing or taking a check to the above address and writing B4K or Backpacks For Kids in the memo line on their check.

Shoaff said that volunteers are needed to help pack the backpacks and help distribute them. Those wishing to volunteer may call her at (785) 623-2800 to sign up. Shoaff said some local firms, such as Golden Belt Bank, have already been providing volunteers.

Shoaff said the following companies have also made donations: Delta Dental provided 750 dental hygiene bags containing toothpaste, toothbrushes and dental floss; Blue Cross/Blue Shield provided $1,500 for shampoo, deodorant and soap; Midwest Energy donated $1,000; and Midwestern Pipeworks donated $1,000.

First Call for Help is celebrating its 25th year of providing Backpacks for Kids.

Chaplain to speak at Hays Episcopal Churches

Ruth Price, a chaplain at HaysMed, will be the guest speaker at the two Episcopal churches in Hays on Sunday, July 11.

Price will speak at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2420 Hyacinth Ave., at 8 a.m. and then speak at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., at 10 a.m.

Price of Hays has a Bachelors Degree in Biblical Theology and a Masters Degree in Spiritual Formation, both from Barclay College in Haviland, Kan. She has served at HaysMed since January 2020.

Hays Methodist Church sponsoring blood drive

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12.

Individuals may call (785) 625-3408 to make an appointment.

Surplus commodity distribution is July 30

Free government surplus commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at the Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth.

Recipients must meet income guidelines. The commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be dried pitted plums, chicken drumsticks, dried cherries, pork patties, peanut butter, canned chicken, chicken fillet, almonds, corn square cereal, applesauce, and strawberry cups.

Income requirements and future commodity distribution dates are available at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/. Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

Free event to highlight Hispanic culture

United Way of Ellis County will present “Tardeada: Community Late Fest” from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main.

Meleny Jacome-Baneulos, an intern who organized the free event, said in a news release, “We want to welcome everyone to a day filled with music, face painting, bingo, drinks, learning about the Hispanic culture, and more.”

The event will also feature a dance, which will begin at 6 p.m. The community is invited to all the festivities.