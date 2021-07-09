Asphalt overlay project set to begin between Butterfield Trail and Spring Hill Road

Ellis County Public Works

Asphalt Overlay Project The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that an asphalt overlay project will take place between Butterfield Trail and Spring Hill Road.

The 800, 900 & 1000 blocks of 240th Avenue between Butterfield Trail and Spring Hill Road will be closed to through traffic as the project progresses.

This project will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12th in the 800 block of 240th Avenue and will open and close as the project progresses to the North.

The estimated completion date is Friday, July 16th, pending weather conditions. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is completed.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.