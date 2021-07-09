DOT physicals now available at HaysMed walk-in clinic

HaysMed

Beginning July 12, HayMed will offer DOT Physicals at the Walk-In Clinic located at 3216 Vine, Suite 20, Big Creek Crossing in Hays.

The expanded hours at the walk-in clinic give more flexibility for those seeking a DOT physical.

“Sometimes 8 to 5 isn’t always an easy time to get DOT physicals," said Zena Jacobs, Physician Practice Operations Officer. “We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to the public.”

The walk-in clinic hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 785-261-7065 or simply just walk in.