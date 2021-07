Ellis County Fair schedule

Hays Daily News

Saturday, July 10

7:30 – 8:00 a.m. — Check in for Open Class Horse show

8:30 a.m. — Open Class Horse Show at Rodeo Arena

7:00-8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 p.m. — Car Races @ RPM Speedway

Sunday, July 11

7:30 – 8:00 a.m. — Check in for 4-H Horse Show

8:00 a.m. — 4-H Horse Photos

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show at Rodeo Arena

7:00- 8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 p.m. — Car Races at RPM Speedway

Monday, July 12

3:00 p.m. — 4-H Visual Arts Judging

3:00 p.m. — 4-H Photography Judging

3:00 – 7:00 p.m. — Check in ALL entries (except food/crops/horticulture/floriculture)

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. — Check in/weigh in 4-H and OC livestock (beef/sheep/swine/goat)

7:00 p.m. — Schenk Building closes

7:00 to 8:00 p.m. — Enter 4-H Rabbit & Poultry

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. — Enter Open Class Rabbits & Poultry

Tuesday, July 13

7:00 a.m. — 4-H Food Stand opens

7:00 – 9:00 a.m. — Exhibitor breakfast at 4-H Food stand

7:00 – 9:00 a.m. — All livestock Photos taken – sign up for a time – required if selling in the livestock sale

8:00 a.m. — 4-H & Open Poultry Show & Meat Pen Show & Photos

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. — Enter crops, horticulture, wheat show and open class foods

9:30 a.m. — Begin 4-H & Scout Conference Judging

9:30 a.m. — Schenk Building closed to public until 5:00 p.m. for judging

10:00–11:30 a.m. — Lifeskills Judging

10:00 a.m. — 4-H Food Sale begins

1:00–3:00 p.m. — All Livestock Photos Taken – sign up for a time – required if selling in the Livestock Sale

5:00–7:00 p.m. — Hays Public Library Bookmobile at Midway

5:00 –10:00 p.m. — Schenk Building open for public viewing

5:00 –10:00 p.m. — Commercial Exhibits open in Unrein Family Building

5:00 –10:00 p.m. — Face Painting – TMP Cheerleaders – Unrein Building

5:00 –10:00 p.m. — NASCAR Simulator – Unrein Building

6:00 –10:00 p.m. — Inflatable Carnival, games, laser tag

7:00 p.m. — Pedal Pull begins at Midway

7:00 p.m. — Rodeo Queen Coronation at Rodeo Arenas

7:00 p.m. — KPRA Rodeo at Rodeo Arena – “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night”

7:00–8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 – Midnight Mechanical Bull – on Midway near Beer Garden

8:00 p.m. — Adam Capps Band at Midway Stage

10:00 P.M. — 4-H Food Stand closes

Wednesday, July 14

7:00 a.m. — 4-H Food Stand Opens

8:00 a.m. — 4-H & Open Rabbit Show & Meat Pen Show & Photos

8:00 – 9:30 a.m. — Enter Floriculture at Schenk Building

8:30 a.m. — 4-H & Open Youth Swine Show

10:00 a.m. — Floriculture judging begins

10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. — Schenk Building opens for public viewing

12:45 p.m. — Check in Small Pet entries

1:00 p.m. — 4-H Small Pets Show at Schenk Building

2:30 p.m. — Check in 4-H Cat entries

3:00 p.m. — 4-H Cat Show at Schenk Building

5:00 p.m. — 4-H & Open Youth Meat Goat Show followed by 4-H & Open Youth Dairy Goat Show followed by 4-H & Open Youth Sheep Show at Livestock Arena

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Commercial Exhibits open in Unrein Family Building

5:00–10:00 p.m. — Face Painting – TMP Cheerleaders – Unrein Building

5:00–10:00 p.m. — NASCAR Simulator at Unrein Building

6:30-8:00 p.m. — Kids Workshop sponsored by Ellis County Drug Enforcement in Midwest Deustchfest Hall

6:00–10:00 p.m. — Inflatable Carnival, games, laser tag

7:00 p.m. — KPRA Rodeo at Rodeo Arena – “Patriotic Night”

7:00–8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 p.m.– Midnight Mechanical Bull on Midway near Beer Garden

8:00 p.m. — Sam Cox Band at Midway stage

10:00 p.m. — 4-H Food Stand Closes

Thursday, July 15

7:00 a.m. — 4-H Food Stand Opens

9:00 a.m. — Noon Virtual Fun at the Fair Tours – led by 4-H Ambassadors (Must pre-register for these tours. Contact the Extension Office, 628-9430 for more information.

10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. — Schenk Building open for public viewing

10:00 a.m. — Farm Bureau Kids Scavenger Hunt at Schenk

2:00 p.m. — Lego Bricks Building Contest at Deutschfest Hall

5:00 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Show – Livestock Arena Immediately following – 4-H & Open Class Bucket Calf Show Immediately following – 4-H Beef Show

5:00 p.m. — Free Root Beer Floats sponsored by Midland Marketing at Show arena

5:00 – 10:00 p.m. — Commercial Exhibits open in Unrein Family Building

5:00–10:00 p.m. — Face Painting – TMP Cheerleaders – Unrein Building

5:00–10:00 p.m. — NASCAR Simulator at Unrein Building

6:00–10:00 p.m. — Inflatable Carnival, games, laser tag

6:00 p.m. — Barrel Races at Rodeo Arena

7:00 p.m. — Ranch Rodeo at Rodeo Arena

7:00–8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 — Midnight Mechanical Bull on Midway near Beer Garden

8:00 p.m. — DOC at Midway Stage

10:00 p.m. — 4-H Food Stand closes

Friday, July 16

7:00 a.m.— 4-H Food Stand opens

8:30 a.m. — Register for 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at Livestock Arena

9:00 a.m. — 4-H Livestock judging contest begins

10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. — Schenk Building opens for public viewing

5:00–8:00 p.m. — Tallest corn and feed contest at Nutrien Ag Tent

5:00–10:00 p.m. — Commercial Exhibits open in Unrein Family Building

5:00–10:00 p.m. — Face Painting – TMP Cheerleaders – Unrein Building

5:00–10:00 p.m. — NASCAR Simulator at Unrein Building

6:00 p.m. — 4-H Champion Fitting & Showing Contest – Livestock Arena

6:00–11:00 p.m. — Inflatable Carnival, games, laser tag

6:30–7:45 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party at RPM Speedway

7:00–8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 — Midnight Mechanical Bull on Midway near Beer Garden

8:00 p.m. — Thrill Show: Monster Trucks at RPM Speedway

8:00 p.m. — Paramount at Midway stage

10:00 p.m. — 4-H Food Stand closes

Saturday, July 17

7:00 a.m. — 4-H Food Stand opens

10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. — Schenk Building open for public viewing

5:00 p.m. — Livestock Purchasers Meal

6:00 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction

5:00–9:00 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open in Unrein Family Building

5:00–9:00 p.m. — Face Painting – TMP Cheerleaders – Unrein Building

5:00–9:00 p.m. — NASCAR Simulator – Unrein Building

6:00–11:00 p.m. — Inflatable Carnival, games, laser tag

6:30–7:45 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party at RPM Speedway

7:00–8:00 p.m. — Happy Hour at Beer Garden

7:00 — Midnight Mechanical Bull on Midway near Beer Garden

8:00 p.m. — Thrill Show Monster Trucks at RPM Speedway

8:00 p.m. — Sunset Sinners at Midway Stage

10:00 p.m. — 4-H Food Stand closes Sunday, July 18

7:00 a.m. — Superintendents & Assistants arrive to remove exhibits from display cases

8:00–9:00 a.m. — Release exhibits in Schenk Building

8:30 – 10:00 a.m. — Release 4-H & Open Class Livestock/Small Animals and clean up barns - Everyone’s help needed. 1

10:00 a.m. – finish Building clean up – everyone’s help needed