FHSU student engagement to host Summer Splash

FHSU Media Relations

FHSU Media Relations

The community is invited to join Fort Hays State University for a free Summer Splash event on July 13 from 4:00-6:00 pm on the Memorial Union Quad.

FHSU friends and family are all invited to the free event which will not only have games, activities, and food for all those who attend, but there will also be a browsing fair for the public to walk through.

“We are excited to the city of Hays, surrounding communities, and our campus out for some summer fun,” said Dr. Taylor Kriley, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs.

The KSN news crew will also be live on location as part of the KSN Summer Road Trip to catch events going on throughout our camps and visit with FHSU President Dr. Tisa Mason and Dr. Grady Dixon, dean of the Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics and professor of geosciences.