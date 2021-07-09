High Plains Music Camp to host free concerts

FHSU Media Relations

For the 74th consecutive year, the High Plains Music Camp (HPMC) will offer students the opportunity to work with a wide range of outstanding musicians from across the country. Beginning on Sunday, July 11, Fort Hays State University’s High Plains Music Camp will host a wide range of musical concerts and performances, all open to the public and free of charge.

Performances will include the 35th Infantry Band (Kansas Army National Guard), the Camper Honor Recital, Faculty Strings and Faculty Band, and scenes from Camelot plus additional camper and faculty ensembles.

Monday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m., HPMC Faculty-Staff Recital in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center (in Sheridan Hall)

Tuesday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m., 35th Infantry Division Band (Kansas Army National Guard) Concert in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m., HPMC Student Honor Recital at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center

Thursday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m., Faculty Chamber Strings and Band Concert at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center

Friday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m., Camelot scenes at the Felten-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall followed by the High School Alternative Strings at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m., Student Jazz Concert followed by the Faculty Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center

The week culminates on Saturday, with the collective camp ensembles beginning at 9:00 a.m. and taking place throughout the day. Concurrent events will be held in the Felten-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall and the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in the morning, while all afternoon performances will be in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

View more information about the camp and the full schedule at fhsu.edu/music-and-theatre/musiccamp.