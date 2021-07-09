No injuries in house fire

Hays Fire Department

At 11:17 Friday morning, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 212 West 17th Street.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 11:20 am and reported smoke coming out of the roof and all occupants were outside. The fire was located in the attic area on the front side of the house.

The fire was extinguished by cutting a hole in the roof above the fire using a 1 ¾ inch handline. Fire crews took time to cover most of the occupants' belongings with salvage covers before removing the ceiling and insulation to check for fire spread.

The fire department stayed on scene until 1:50 pm and returned several times throughout the afternoon checking on the structure and occupants. The cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical equipment.

The Hays Fire Department was assisted by the Hays Police Department, Ellis County Fire Department and Ellis County EMS.

This is a good reminder for everyone to make sure your smoke alarms are in good working condition. If you would like smoke alarms installed in your home, please call the Hays Fire Department office at 785-628-7330 for more information.