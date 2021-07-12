Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 stopping in Hays this fall

The Hays Daily News

After making a stop in town in 2019, the Union Pacific (U.P.) Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is rolling into Hays again this fall.

In the latest update for the company's Steam Club, U.P. announced the schedule for the Big Boy 2021 Tour and Hays will see the train stop overnight in September.

Spanning 133 feet long, 17 feet tall and weighing over 1 million pounds, No. 4014 was delivered to U.P. in 1941 and retired 20 years later in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles. In 2013, U.P. reacquired the steam locomotive and began restoration at its Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Big Boy is scheduled to leave Salina at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 and will have short stops in Ellsworth, Wilson and Russell before its scheduled arrival at 2:15 p.m. that same day at the intersection of East Ninth and Milner Streets in Hays.

The steam locomotive will stay in Hays overnight before its heads out of town at 8 a.m. on Sept. 4 and makes its way, with short stops through Ellis, Quinter and Oakley, to Sharon Springs for its next overnight stay, beginning at 2 p.m. MDT.

For more information, including a list of other stops for the Big Boy 2021 Tour, visit the U.P. Steam Shop's website, www.up.com/heritage/steam/index.htm.