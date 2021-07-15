Hays man charged in connection with 2019 gunshot death of his wife

Tim Hrenchir

Topeka Capital-Journal

A Hays man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant charging him with the gunshot killing of his wife.

The warrant charges Colby Alan Trickle with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder in the Oct. 31, 2019, gunshot death of 26-year-old Kristen Trickle, said Ellis County Attorney Robert A. Anderson Jr.

The warrant also charges Colby Trickle with interference with law enforcement, linked to his having allegedly given false information to law enforcement on Oct. 31, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019, Anderson said.

The criminal complaint in the case alleges Colby Trickle shot Kristen Trickle in the head with a .357 Magnum revolver, he said.

The charges were filed Wednesday by Assistant Ellis County Attorney Aaron Cunningham, Anderson said.

The filing of charges against Trickle is merely an allegation of criminal wrong-doing, with all criminal suspects being presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law, he said.