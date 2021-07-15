Lincoln Elementary teacher receives classroom grant

Courtney-Spalding DAR Chapter

Tessa Brandenburg, a Lincoln Elementary School teacher, has received a $500 classroom grant from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Brandenburg will use her money to create a traveling performance troupe for approximately 40 fourth and fifth grade students. A play script, costumes and replica items from the American Revolution will be purchased with the grant money. Performances for other elementary students will include games from that era.

In addition to the school performance, Brandenburg plans to offer performances to assisted living centers and nursing home residents.

The Junior Membership Classroom Grants are supported by the NSDAR Helen Pouch Memorial Fund. Two classroom grants are available for each state and the District of Columbia.

State junior membership chairs and a panel of judges review applications for their state and determine two winners and a runner-up. Proposed projects must benefit students in the classroom directly.

Recipients typically receive their grant awards in late August.