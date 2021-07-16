HaysMed

HaysMed welcomes two new physicians to their medical staff. Dr. Rajbabu Krishnamoorthy, Urologist, and Dr. Artem Ryazantsev, Hospitalist, began working on July 1.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy completed medical school at Stanley Medical College in India. He completed a fellowship in Urology. He joins the HaysMed Urology clinic. Appointments can be made at 785-628-6014.

Dr. Ryazantsev completed medical school at Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, California. He also completed a residency in internal medicine at UCSF Fresno, Fresno California. He will be part of the hospitalist team that takes care of in-patients while they are hospitalized at HaysMed.