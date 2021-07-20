Hays' Agricultural Research Center is turning 120

The Kansas State University Agricultural Research Center—Hays is having a birthday on Wednesday. They are 120 years old. Made possible by a land grant from the federal government, the Fort Hays Branch of the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station was authorized by state statute in 1901.

The research center focuses on research — specifically production challenges. This includes cattle issues, including management style. They also do research on wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans.

Researchers examine how to stop infestations of weeds, insects and diseases associated with pests. They also look toward genetic improvement of specific crops.

Hays makes for an ideal research location. The city is located at the approximate center of four of the nine Kansas crop reporting districts.

Eight research faculty work at this station. Interns assist during the summer.

The site includes more than 2,000 acres of cropland, slightly less than 5,000 acres of rangeland and 33 buildings, which includes a greenhouse complex.

The free event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at 1232 240th Ave.