HayMed hosts Stroke of Genius Symposium for health professionals

HaysMed

HaysMed will present A Stroke of Genius Symposium via Zoom on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 8:00 am – 12:30 pm. The program is jointly provided by HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System and The University of Kansas Medical Center Continuing Education and Professional Development and the Area Health Education Center – West.

Due to COVID-19 the program will be held both live and virtual. The live portion will be held at the Hadley Rooms at HaysMed, 2220 Canterbury, Hays, Kansas. The live portion is limited to 50 participants. Screening, masks, and physical distancing will be required. You can also register to the virtual program and you will receive an e-mail with information about joining the meeting

Topics covered include: Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Heart and Stroke Connection, Ischemic Stroke Treatment, and the Future of Stroke Care, Past, Present and Future of Neuro Interventional Radiology and A Day in the Life of a Stroke Rehab Patient.

Speakers for the program include: Halinder Mangat, MD, Madhu Reddy, MD, Colleen Lechtenberg, MD, Ernest (John) Madarang, MD and MD, Holly Fisher, BSN, RN, CRRN

The program is designed for Physicians, PAs, APRN’s, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Social Workers, PTs, OTs and other interested Healthcare Professionals.

All participants requesting continuing education credit must complete verification of attendance and evaluation form online. Instructions will be distributed at the time of sign-in.

Physician: This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education through the joint providership of The University of Kansas Medical Center Office of Continuing Medical Education and HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System. The University of Kansas medical Center Office of Continuing Medical Education is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The KU Medical Center Office of Continuing Medical Education designates this live activity for a maximum of 4.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of the participation in this activity.

CNE: Hays Medical Center is approved as a provider of continued nursing education by the Kansas State Board of Nursing. The course offering is approved for 4.5 contact hours applicable for RN, or LPN re-licensure. Kansas State Board of Nursing Approved Provider Number: LT0021-1138.

Respiratory Therapy

The HaysMed Respiratory Care Continuing Education Evaluator on behalf of the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has approved this program for 4.5 CRCE Hours. Providership No. 004

PT/OT

Paperwork will be provided to submit to KOTA and KPTA for credits.

ASRT

An application has been submitted to ASRT. Approval is pending.

The fees for the program are:

VIRTUAL-Non-HaysMed providers $50

VIRTUAL-Critical access hospitals $25

VIRTUAL-HaysMed/Pawnee Valley Associates $0

Non-HaysMed providers on-site $50

Critical access hospitals on-site $25

HaysMed/Pawnee Valley Associates $0

Bi-State Stroke Consortium members $0

* HaysMed on-site enrollment is limited to 50 participants.

You can register online: Online Registration (haysmed.com) and click on professional education or registering by calling 785-623-5500. You may pay online with a valid credit card or may choose to be invoiced.

CANCELLATION POLICY Refund of CE fees: Workshop fees will be refunded if notification of cancellation is made 24-

hours prior to the workshop. Cancellation: HaysMed reserves the right to cancel any workshop that does not meet enrollment quota. All pre-registered attendees; will receive a full refund.